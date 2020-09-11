Member of Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s staff tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member working for Lt. Gov. Josh Green has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lieutenant governor’s office, with 14 employees that include administrative, executive staff and security, was notified at 9 a.m. today of the infection. They will all be quarantined and get tested, a spokeswoman for Green wrote in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Green, who is head of the state’s COVID-19 response, tested negative for the virus last week before his emergency room shift at Kohala Hospital on the Big Island. He was in close contact with the staff member and will be tested again today self-isolate.

“We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost,” he said. “Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for COVID-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”