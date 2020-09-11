Editorial: Corrections needs better leadership

There are reasons why it’s called the Department of Public Safety, and there are many concerns lately that the corrections agency has not been fulfilling its mandate effectively. That concern long predates the current COVID-19 woes: Chronic overcrowding at jails and prisons, and staffing management problems drove lawmakers to establish a panel to provide needed oversight.

During this pandemic, however, management of the DPS population of pre-trial detainees and prison inmates is absolutely essential. Outbreaks within that population can easily lead to community spread, putting more strain on Hawaii’s already overburdened health-care system when prisoners, detainees and staff get very sick.

Efforts to reduce the census through a court-certified selective release program were a reasonable starting point, but prevention of a disease outbreak requires more: consistent sanitation practices at facilities, and better separation of detainees and those convicted and serving their sentences.

Clearly, there was a break in the safety net somewhere, and now DPS is at a crisis point. Workers’ complaints about the surge in COVID-19 infections put pressure on Director Nolan Espinda, culminating in his retirement, announced last week. Gov. David Ige accepted his resignation, along with the retirement of the equally embattled director of the Health Department, Bruce Anderson.

Espinda’s departure is not the solution; the timely appointment of a new, better director is critical. A strong leader should be able to recognize where safety gaps exist and know how to close them — and then ride herd on staff to see that they are.

In the meantime, Ige has bought time — very little, only through September — in which he expects a newly named “special master” to help identify problems.

The selection of Edmund “Fred” Hyun, chairman of the Hawaii Paroling Authority, is a promising sign. His experience in corrections, with input from the oversight panel, should yield remedies for Ige to implement quickly, and into his remaining two years.

Hyun needs to focus first on overcoming the deficits that led to the August COVID-19 outbreaks, primarily at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. In all, 292 inmates and 87 staffers statewide have tested positive, so better safety protocols should be assured.

The longer-term problems are really the bailiwick of the Hawaii Correctional Oversight Commission. The 2019 Legislature created it to enable independent oversight that can ensure transparency and lead to “positive reform towards a rehabilitative and therapeutic correctional system.” The law set aside $330,000 to hire staff, including an oversight coordinator.

The Ige administration has not released those funds, though, citing the anticipated $2.3 billion shortfall in state revenue because of the economic downturn. Although the need for a spartan budget is obvious, it’s imperative for the panel to begin its work. Some allowance for staff should be released.

Despite the fact that corrections reforms have languished on policymakers’ to-do lists, the state is legally responsible for those in its custody. Most prisoners eventually return to society, which is best served if they are prepared to do so. Poor prison conditions ultimately cause existing social problems to fester, long term.

It’s easier to connect those dots in the coronavirus age. Where prisons become hot spots for disease, community effects quickly follow.

In a Honolulu Star-Advertiser op-ed in June, Hyun observed that resolving a prison system’s problems requires commitment, one involving the whole community. He’s right.

But it also requires leadership, and that needs to be put in place without any further delay.