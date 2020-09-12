comscore Maui firefighters battle brush fire at Ukumehame Firing Range, structure fire in Kihei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui firefighters battle brush fire at Ukumehame Firing Range, structure fire in Kihei

  • Today

The Maui Fire Department today responded to a brush fire at the Ukumehame Firing Range and a structure fire in Kihei that displaced nine people.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 278 Wainohia St. at around 1:30 p.m.

It resulted in “major fire damage” to one room and smoke damage to the rest of the structure. The Red Cross is accommodating the nine people who were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control at 2 p.m., and the cause of fire is under investigation.

A couple hours earlier, at around noon, firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Ukumehame Firing Range. The fire was 70% contained but still active as of about 4 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.

