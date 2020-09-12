comscore No Peeps for Halloween or Christmas this year due to coronavirus pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No Peeps for Halloween or Christmas this year due to coronavirus pandemic

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013 Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013

    Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013 Peeps move through the manufacturing process before they receive their eyes at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013

    Peeps move through the manufacturing process before they receive their eyes at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.

BETHLEHEM, PA. >> Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.

Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.

“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said.

For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children — and adults — use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.

Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Dakotas lead the nation in coronavirus growth as both states reject mask rules
Looking Back

Scroll Up