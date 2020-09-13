Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Hae-gyung takes trip with friends on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 1 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 29 6:40 p.m. today Hae-gyung goes on a trip with her friends. Na-young and Se-jun take a trip to Gyeongju. Min-ho becomes furious when Gyung-ho mentions Soo-mi as potential wife for Min-ho. Episode 30 7:45 p.m. today Soo-mi is in pain at Min-ho’s rejection. She drinks with Chef Kwon to chase away the sorrow but ends up asking Chef Kwon if they can live together. Na-young’s mother finds out Na-young and Se-jun are returning on a train and rushes over to find them. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 29-30 7:45 p.m. Monday Soon-nam is flabbergasted to see investors showing up at Jukhyunjae. Doo-mul works with Soon-nam to find the perp. Hearing the perp’s name makes Soon-nam and Myung-ja anxious, fearing it might be Se-hee. Episodes 31-32 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Soon-nam informs Yoo-min that Se-hee is involved in fraud case. Hwa-ran schemes with one of the investors. Soon-nam is taken into custody by the police and Doo-mul finds a lawyer for her. Myung-ja is faced with choosing between betraying her boss and helping Soon-nam. “Alice” Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Yoon Tae-yi is a physicist and a time traveler. On one of her missions, she remains in the past to give birth to her son, Park Jin-gyeom. After dying a mysterious death, Jin-gyeom, who never got over it, becomes a detective who solves crimes surrounding strange circumstances, which all point back to Alice. Episode 2 7:45 p.m. Thursday Jin-gyeom encounters a physicist who looks identical to his mom and is eager to find her. Meanwhile, time travelers are caught up in an abduction and a murder. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 121-122 (FinalE) 7:45 p.m. Friday Seo-jin’s mother begs Dan-ji to spare Seo-jin. Hak-bong and Mi-ok’s wedding day has arrived, but bride and groom are nowhere to be found. Is it happy ending for Dan-ji’s family at last? “Disqualified Laughter” (KBS Drama Special) 7:45 p.m. Saturday Serious Ji-ro works as a weather forecast analyzer. His life takes a 180-degree turn when he falls for a weather forecaster. Humorless, stolid Ji-ro must learn to make people laugh to earn his love. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Saint Louis School has got the beat with viral COVID-19 video