K-Drama: Hae-gyung takes trip with friends on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 29

6:40 p.m. today

Hae-gyung goes on a trip with her friends. Na-young and Se-jun take a trip to Gyeongju. Min-ho becomes furious when Gyung-ho mentions Soo-mi as potential wife for Min-ho.

Episode 30

7:45 p.m. today

Soo-mi is in pain at Min-ho’s rejection. She drinks with Chef Kwon to chase away the sorrow but ends up asking Chef Kwon if they can live together. Na-young’s mother finds out Na-young and Se-jun are returning on a train and rushes over to find them.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 29-30

7:45 p.m. Monday

Soon-nam is flabbergasted to see investors showing up at Jukhyunjae. Doo-mul works with Soon-nam to find the perp. Hearing the perp’s name makes Soon-nam and Myung-ja anxious, fearing it might be Se-hee.

Episodes 31-32

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Soon-nam informs Yoo-min that Se-hee is involved in fraud case. Hwa-ran schemes with one of the investors. Soon-nam is taken into custody by the police and Doo-mul finds a lawyer for her. Myung-ja is faced with choosing between betraying her boss and helping Soon-nam.

“Alice”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yoon Tae-yi is a physicist and a time traveler. On one of her missions, she remains in the past to give birth to her son, Park Jin-gyeom. After dying a mysterious death, Jin-gyeom, who never got over it, becomes a detective who solves crimes surrounding strange circumstances, which all point back to Alice.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jin-gyeom encounters a physicist who looks identical to his mom and is eager to find her. Meanwhile, time travelers are caught up in an abduction and a murder.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 121-122 (FinalE)

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin’s mother begs Dan-ji to spare Seo-jin. Hak-bong and Mi-ok’s wedding day has arrived, but bride and groom are nowhere to be found. Is it happy ending for Dan-ji’s family at last?

“Disqualified Laughter”

(KBS Drama Special)

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Serious Ji-ro works as a weather forecast analyzer. His life takes a 180-degree turn when he falls for a weather forecaster. Humorless, stolid Ji-ro must learn to make people laugh to earn his love.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.