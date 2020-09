Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Ohana Means Family”

By Ilima Loomis

Based on the cumulative rhyme, “The House That Jack Built,” this story focuses on ­Hawaii, and its culture and people.

Ages 3-7

“Courageous Women of the Civil War: Soldiers, Spies, Medics, and More”

By M.R. Cordell

This book reveals the exploits of 16 remarkable women who served as medics, spies, battlefield helpers and even soldiers on the frontlines.

Ages 13 and up