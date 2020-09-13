comscore On the scene with musician Dean Taba | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the scene with musician Dean Taba

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEAN TABA

    COURTESY DEAN TABA

Dean Taba was committed to the French horn until the McKinley High School music program started an after-school big band. The band couldn’t use a French horn but needed someone to play bass. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis School has got the beat with viral COVID-19 video

Scroll Up