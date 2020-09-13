Wisconsin pitcher heading toward Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eli’s coming … to Manoa.

Right-handed pitcher Eli Hoyt of Waukesha (Wis.) High said he will sign a letter of intent with the University of Hawaii baseball team in November.

Hoyt is the seventh commitment of the Rainbow Warriors’ 2021 recruiting class. The ’Bows also received a pledge from Kamehameha Schools third baseman Pa‘a Elarionoff, their first 2022 commit.

“I picked Hawaii because of the opportunity it offers,” said Hoyt, who bonded with the UH coaches and their philosophies. “The offer I received from Hawaii baseball is unmatchable.”

A year ago, Hoyt was 5 feet 9, 160 pounds and owner of a fastball that topped at 84 mph. Now Hoyt is 5-11 and 170, and his four-seam fastball can touch 90 mph. He also has mastered a curve, slider and change-up.

“I surrounded myself with the right people and teammates to push myself and make me a better person and better player,” Hoyt said. “That’s all you can ask for.”

Hoyt also has shown resiliency through an intensive recovery from an injury to his left (non-throwing) arm. It was 11 months ago when Hoyt, as a football receiver, landed awkwardly after trying to stiff-arm a defender following a catch. He was diagnosed with a humerus fracture. “To be honest, it wasn’t my fondest time,” he said. “The recovery process is definitely long. It’s a grind.”

The rehab and then the pandemic also cost him a chance to compete in track meets this past spring. He was projected to run the 300-meter hurdles in under 39 seconds and leap about 22 feet in the long jump. Hoyt said he used the recovery period to focus on the art of pitching. “Taking a step back and learning,” he said, “and talking to my dad and talking to my mom and talking to coaches, just learning about the game. It was a huge help to me.”

Hoyt said Tell Taylor “coached me through some of the rehab process and was the biggest addition to my game this offseason — learning new baseball material and adding to my physical and mental game.”

This offseason, Hoyt trained with STiKS Academy in Waukesha. The indoor center has a full-sized infield, weight-training area, batting cages and bullpen.

Hoyt played summer ball for STiKS, participating in several tournaments. A week ago, Hoyt was named the most outstanding pitcher in a tournament in Iowa. This weekend, he is pitching for Northeast Baseball in the Wilson Premier tournament in Georgia. In October, he will play in a tournament in Florida.

“Trying to get more baseball in,” Hoyt said. “Trying to develop my arm more.”

Hoyt also can play in the outfield. He is capable of running 60 yards in 6.89 seconds. “I do feel more comfortable as a pitcher,” Hoyt said. “I’ve been pitching since I was young. But I’d like to keep my two-way abilities.”

Rainbow recruits

2021

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School

Junior Flores LHP 5-10 170 Mountain Pointe, Ariz.

Eli Hoyt RHP 5-11 170 Waukesha, Wis.

Joshua Reis LHP 5-11 175 Mililani

Bronson Rivera SS/3B 6-3 180 Konawaena

Cory Ronan LHP 6-2 170 Routt Catholic, Ill.

Kody Watanabe INF/OF 5-9 158 ‘Iolani School

Ben Whipple RHP 6-5 230 Valor Christian, Colo.

2022