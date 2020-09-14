Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A deputy sheriff assigned to provide security for Lt. Gov. Josh Green tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before Green announced Friday that he too had the virus. A story Sunday on Page B1 said the sheriff tested positive several days before Friday.