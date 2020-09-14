comscore Public to be offered ‘freedom’s view’ from historic tower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public to be offered ‘freedom’s view’ from historic tower

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2014 Once completed, an elevator will take visitors up the 158-foot Ford Island Control Tower for a panoramic view of Pearl Harbor.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is ever so close to a crowning achievement: offering public access for the first time to the top of the international orange-and-white-striped historic control tower overlooking Ford Island and Pearl Harbor for what museum officials call “freedom’s view.” Read more

