NFL Islanders

Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made a special teams tackle in Thursday's win over Houston.

University of Hawaii >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made a special teams tackle in Thursday's win over Houston. >> Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: On the reserve/injured list. >> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive lineman: Opted out. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Did not punt in a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars. >> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Had three solo tackles and one assist in a loss to the Bears. >> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver: On 16-player practice squad. >> JoJo Ward, Cardinals wide receiver: On 16-player practice squad. Farrington >> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: On 16-player practice squad. Kahuku >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was active but did not record any statistics against the Rams. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was on the active roster but did not make a tackle in a road win over the Bengals. Kamehameha >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Recorded one solo tackle and one assisted tackle in a road loss to the Patriots. Lahainaluna >> Hercules Mata'afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Recorded one solo tackle in a loss to the Packers. Leilehua >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Plays at home against Tennessee on Monday. Pearl City >> Jordan Ta'amu: Chiefs quarterback: On 16-player practice squad. Punahou >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had six tackles (four solo and two assists), including a tackle for loss in a loss to Jacksonville. >> Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted both extra-point attempts and missed a field goal in Thursday's loss to Kansas City. Saint Louis >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Plays at the New York Giants today. >> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Plays at Denver today. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Made his first NFL start at right guard in a loss to Washington. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: On reserve/injured list. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was on the active roster but was the only Miami player not to play against the Patriots.