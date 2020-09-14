NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made a special teams tackle in Thursday's win over Houston.

University of Hawaii

>> Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: On the reserve/injured list.

>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive lineman: Opted out.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Did not punt in a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Had three solo tackles and one assist in a loss to the Bears.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver: On 16-player practice squad.

>> JoJo Ward, Cardinals wide receiver: On 16-player practice squad.

Farrington

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: On 16-player practice squad.

Kahuku

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was active but did not record any statistics against the Rams.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was on the active roster but did not make a tackle in a road win over the Bengals.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Recorded one solo tackle and one assisted tackle in a road loss to the Patriots.

Lahainaluna

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Recorded one solo tackle in a loss to the Packers.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Plays at home against Tennessee on Monday.

Pearl City

>> Jordan Ta’amu: Chiefs quarterback: On 16-player practice squad.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had six tackles (four solo and two assists), including a tackle for loss in a loss to Jacksonville.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted both extra-point attempts and missed a field goal in Thursday’s loss to Kansas City.

Saint Louis

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Plays at the New York Giants today.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Plays at Denver today.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Made his first NFL start at right guard in a loss to Washington.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: On reserve/injured list.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was on the active roster but was the only Miami player not to play against the Patriots.