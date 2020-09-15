Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held Wednesday on Molokai

Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing event, along with a face mask giveaway, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Molokai, according to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

Minit Medical Urgent Care will be administering the diagnostic PCR testing, and Maui County will be sending about 2,000 masks to be distributed during the event.

Results from the tests should be available in one to three days via a phone call.

“We had a good turnout for last week’s drive-through testing on Molokai, but with additional cases discovered on the island, it’s important that we hold another event to help identify any community spread,” said Victorino in a news release. “Mahalo to Minit Medical for partnering with us again, to send their team to assist the people of Molokai.”

The testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic. Those getting tested are asked to bring an insurance card, identification and a face mask.

Most insurances will cover costs associated with COVID-19 testing, but those without insurance will be covered by the federal government.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the drive-thru testing to save time and avoid paperwork on Minit Medical’s website at minitmed.com.