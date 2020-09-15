comscore Column: Ige shouldn’t veto energy savings performance contract bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Ige shouldn’t veto energy savings performance contract bill

  • By Melissa Miyashiro, Sherry Menor-McNamara and Damien Kim
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.
  • Damien Kim is business manager /financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 1186.

    Damien Kim is business manager /financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 1186.

  • Sherry Menor-McNamara is president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.

    Sherry Menor-McNamara is president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.

  • Melissa Miyashiro is managing director for strategy and policy at Blue Planet Foundation.

    Melissa Miyashiro is managing director for strategy and policy at Blue Planet Foundation.

Early last year, another 3,000 solar panels were installed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. This was the latest phase of a large airport improvement project, launched in 2014, that includes nearly 100,000 new LED lights and new air conditioning systems. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Safety in construction industry goes beyond our job sites

Scroll Up