Over 50 Hawaii restaurants permanently close due to COVID-19 pandemic

This list of 52 Hawaii restaurants permanently closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March is maintained by Food-A-Go-Go, an online consumer resource that provides information on restaurants, farms and food producers. Closures are verified by the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, which runs Food-A-Go-Go. Restaurants that hope to reopen in better times are not placed on this list. For updates, go to foodagogo.org/closed-restaurants.

OAHU

>> Ahi Assassins

>> Artizen by MW

>> Bob’s Sports Bar

>> Brewseum

>> Chart House Waikiki

>> Dillingham Saimin

>> Fish Honolulu

>> Formaggio Wine Bar

>> Harpo’s Pizza and Pasta

>> HASR Bistro (Terry’s Place)

>> Hyung Jae Restaurant

>> Italica Bar & Cafe

>> Izakaya Kei

>> Jimbo Restaurant

>> Kaka‘ako Kitchen *

>> Kaneko Hannosuke, Waikiki Yokocho

>> Kawailoa Tavern

>> Kobe Japanese Steak House *

>> Like Like Drive Inn

>> Miyako Japanese Restaurant

>> Malee Thai Restaurant

>> Monterey Bay Canners

>> Nobu Honolulu

>> Oceanarium, Alohilani Resort

>> Otoro Hawaii Fusion

>> Plantation Tavern

>> Phoenix Chinese Cuisine

>> Pomaikai Ballrooms, Dole Cannery

>> Real Gastropub

>> Top of Waikiki

>> Two Scoops Ice Cream Parlor

>> Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, Ala Moana Center

>> Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill, Pier 38

>> Viaggio Honolulu

>> Wang Chung’s

>> Yamagen

>> Zippy’s, Pearlridge Center

KAUAI

>> Art Cafe Hemingway

>> Kalaheo Steak & Ribs

>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Koloa

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Beijing Garden

>> Bongo Ben’s Island Cafe

>> Captain Cook Baking

>> Holuakoa Gardens & Cafe

>> Kailua Candy Co.

>> Mehe’s Ka’u Bar and Grill

MAUI

>> Da Kitchen Kahului

>> Da Kitchen Kihei

>> Jini’s Curry — Fiji Indian Food

>> Maui Fish & Pasta

>> Rock & Brews, Paia

>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Lahaina