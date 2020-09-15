Over 50 Hawaii restaurants permanently close due to COVID-19 pandemic

This list of 52 Hawaii restaurants permanently closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March is maintained by Food-A-Go-Go, an online consumer resource that provides information on restaurants, farms and food producers. Closures are verified by the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, which runs Food-A-Go-Go. Restaurants that hope to reopen in better times are not placed on this list. For updates, go to foodagogo.org/closed-restaurants.
OAHU
>> Ahi Assassins
>> Artizen by MW
>> Bob’s Sports Bar
>> Brewseum
>> Chart House Waikiki
>> Dillingham Saimin
>> Fish Honolulu
>> Formaggio Wine Bar
>> Harpo’s Pizza and Pasta
>> HASR Bistro (Terry’s Place)
>> Hyung Jae Restaurant
>> Italica Bar & Cafe
>> Izakaya Kei
>> Jimbo Restaurant
>> Kaka‘ako Kitchen *
>> Kaneko Hannosuke, Waikiki Yokocho
>> Kawailoa Tavern
>> Kobe Japanese Steak House *
>> Like Like Drive Inn
>> Miyako Japanese Restaurant
>> Malee Thai Restaurant
>> Monterey Bay Canners
>> Nobu Honolulu
>> Oceanarium, Alohilani Resort
>> Otoro Hawaii Fusion
>> Plantation Tavern
>> Phoenix Chinese Cuisine
>> Pomaikai Ballrooms, Dole Cannery
>> Real Gastropub
>> Top of Waikiki
>> Two Scoops Ice Cream Parlor
>> Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, Ala Moana Center
>> Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill, Pier 38
>> Viaggio Honolulu
>> Wang Chung’s
>> Yamagen
>> Zippy’s, Pearlridge Center
KAUAI
>> Art Cafe Hemingway
>> Kalaheo Steak & Ribs
>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Koloa
HAWAII ISLAND
>> Beijing Garden
>> Bongo Ben’s Island Cafe
>> Captain Cook Baking
>> Holuakoa Gardens & Cafe
>> Kailua Candy Co.
>> Mehe’s Ka’u Bar and Grill
MAUI
>> Da Kitchen Kahului
>> Da Kitchen Kihei
>> Jini’s Curry — Fiji Indian Food
>> Maui Fish & Pasta
>> Rock & Brews, Paia
>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Lahaina
