Park Service seeks to replace Pearl Harbor shore-side floating dock

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 2015 The National Park Service is looking to replace the floating dock, similar to the one pictured above, and anchoring system at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center.

    The National Park Service is looking to replace the floating dock, similar to the one pictured above, and anchoring system at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center.

The National Park Serv­ice is seeking public comment on a proposed project to replace the deteriorating shore-side floating dock and anchoring system at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center. Read more

