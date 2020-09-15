Park Service seeks to replace Pearl Harbor shore-side floating dock
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 2015
The National Park Service is looking to replace the floating dock, similar to the one pictured above, and anchoring system at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center.
