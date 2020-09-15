University of Hawaii Warriors making the grade in the classroom

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During this pandemic, the University of Hawaii football team has shifted from tackling opponents to hitting the books.

The past spring semester, Todd Graham’s first as UH’s head coach after being hired in January, the Rainbow Warriors’ overall grade-point average was 3.2. This summer, with incoming freshmen included in the count, the team GPA was a little higher than 3.0. This semester, with training restricted to by-appointment strength and conditioning sessions, the Warriors have stressed study habits, particularly during online instruction.

“That’s what they’re here to do,” Graham said. “They’re student-athletes. Our No. 1 objective is to develop character and to graduate them and help them learn to live a championship life. That’s something we’re working hard on, and we’ve made improvement, and we want to continue to improve that.”

Graham said the dual importance of academics and athletics is “personal to me.”

Because of financial constraints and other obligations, Graham and his older brother were the only two of five siblings to earn a high school diploma. As a defensive back at East Central University in Oklahoma, Graham said, “I was the first person in my family to get the opportunity to go to college. We didn’t have the funds to do that.”

Graham said five of his six children already have earned college degrees. His youngest son is 18 years old.

“It’s a great change in that legacy in my family,” Graham said. “And these players here, they’re my family as well. I want the same things for them. … The education changed my life. Football — and athletics — was the vehicle. I’m very grateful for the opportunity I got. What academics gave to me, I feel obligated to give that to my players. That’s something that’s personal to me. It’s very, very important. It’s something I’m very passionate about.”

With the Warriors’ season postponed until possibly the spring, the emphasis has been on remaining fit. The Warriors will increase their training when restrictions are lifted. “We’re trying to do competitive stuff with our strength and conditioning,” Graham said. “From a mental-health standpoint, it’s a big plus for us just being here, being able to train. … We’re trying to do everything within the protocol to do things the right way. Hopefully, we can press forward after the lockdown.”

During talks with the team, Graham also has spoken at length about accountability.

“Our deal is to be a service leader, to be a person who lives his life in the service of other people,” Graham said. “There’s nothing like being a giver. There’s nothing like serving and sacrificing for your family and for the people you care about. That’s what a team — and a family — is all about. That’s something that was a part of my life, and I’m very thankful that was given to me by my teachers and coaches and by my mom and by the people who cared about me. That something I want to pass on to our players. It’s not just about winning football games. It’s about winning in life. It’s simply living your life in the service of people. If you do that, and wake up every day with a grateful heart and an attitude of gratitude, that’s meaningful. That makes a difference.”