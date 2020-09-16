12-inch main break closes lanes on Atkinson near Ala Moana Center

Board of Water Supply crews this afternoon are working to repair a 12-inch water main break near the Central YMCA and Ala Moana Center.
As of 2 p.m. today, the three center lanes of Atkinson Drive between Mahukona St. and Ala Moana Blvd. are closed while repairs are underway near 401 Atkinson. One mauka-bound and two makai-bound lanes will remain open while repairs are made.
According to BWS, the YMCA building and a neighboring apartment building are currently without water service. A water wagon will be stationed near Sunset Tower on Atkinson Drive for use by affected residents.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
