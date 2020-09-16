Hawaii sees 3 COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 102 new coronavirus cases statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 102 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 103 fatalities and 10,946 COVID-19 cases.

No further information was immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu.

A total of 87 other deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

Hawaii County Civil Defense this morning reported there are now 15 deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. The deaths have yet to be counted in the state tally pending a verification process, according to state health officials.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 196,000 today.

Hawaii’s new cases today included 97 on Oahu, four cases on Hawaii island and one case diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today 6,738 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 4,105 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 37% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 220 new release cases today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 9,879 on Oahu, 603 in Hawaii County, 378 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

This breaking news story will be updated again.