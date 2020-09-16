Honolulu firefighters battle brush fire near West Loch Naval Magazine

The Honolulu Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire this afternoon near the intersection of Iroquois Road and West Loch Drive in the Ewa area.

HFD spokesman Capt. Jeff Roache said no structures are currently in danger, with the nearest structures about four football fields away, or a quarter mile, from the blaze.

The first crews to respond were dispatched around 1:20 p.m., with approximately 15 units currently fighting the fire, which is located at or near the entrance to the West Loch Naval Magazine.

The area has a lot of dry brush, Roache said. A golf course, beach park and Naval housing are all located in the vicinity, he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.