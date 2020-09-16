comscore Off the News: Former unemployment chief Scott Murakami gets a job | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Former unemployment chief Scott Murakami gets a job

  • Today
  • Updated 6:18 p.m.

Let’s hope that history — as well as being up-close to unemployment — will inform his work now. Hawaii needs economic development, in a hurry. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Get well soon, Lt. Gov. Green

Scroll Up