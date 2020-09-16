Off the News: Former unemployment chief Scott Murakami gets a job

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s hope that history — as well as being up-close to unemployment — will inform his work now. Hawaii needs economic development, in a hurry. Read more

Scott Murakami, previously head of the state labor agency handling the unemployment benefits crisis, is gainfully employed again. The new post, economic development coordinator for the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, seems to mesh with some previous experience Murakami had directing workforce development in the University of Hawaii system.

Let’s hope that history — as well as being up-close to unemployment — will inform his work now. Hawaii needs economic development, in a hurry.

Another dock project at Pearl Harbor

The National Park Serv­ice is seeking public comment on a plan to replace the shore-side floating dock and anchoring system at Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center. The west side of the dock would be upgraded first, while the east side remains open. Visitors step onto the floating dock before being transported by boat to the USS Arizona Memorial.

When the USS Arizona’s dock underwent repairs, completed in September 2019, there were repeated delays due to the complexity of the work. The comment period for this shore-side project — expected to take eight to 10 months to complete — is underway through Oct. 4.