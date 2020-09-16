Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo withdraws criticism of Pentagon
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCTOBER 31, 2015
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo directs his players in the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree