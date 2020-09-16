NCAA basketball gets green light to start in November

The NCAA basketball seasons will be allowed to start on Nov. 25, according to media reports.

Based on previous time lines, the teams will be allowed to begin practicing on Oct. 14. In the past, the NCAA allows each team 30 practices in the 42 days preceding the season opener.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was scheduled to open on Nov. 11 against Washington State in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. The Rainbow Warriors were set to meet San Diego on Nov. 15, the final night of the three-team round robin. The Nov. 11 game already was in jeopardy when the Pac-12 Conference, of which Washington State is a member, postponed all sporting events this fall. That decision is now being revisited.

UH also was scheduled to play North Carolina on Nov. 20. That game also is presumed to be canceled.

According to the time line, the ’Bows’ first game would be against Santa Clara on Dec. 2. Santa Clara has not posted its 2020-2021 men’s basketball schedule on its web site.

The UH women’s basketball team has not posted this year’s schedule.