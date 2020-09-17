3 people rescued from sinking boat off of Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Three people were rescued from a sinking boat near the Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay this afternoon, Honolulu Ocean Safety reported today.

Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the sinking boat around 5 p.m. today to rescue the three adults — a woman and two men — who were on a 12-foot boat about a half-mile from the base.

They had called 9-1-1, and Ocean Safety reached them just after 5:30 p.m. All three were brought to share via a jet ski and were uninjured.

Ocean Safety did not say what caused the boat to sink.