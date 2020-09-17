Honolulu police warn of online romance scammers extorting money from victims

Honolulu police warn that romance scammers are actively targeting unsuspecting extortion victims.
Police say they have received reports that the scammers meet their victims online through dating apps and social media, then ask them to engage in inappropriate behavior or to send lewd photographs or videos.
Once the victim engages in such behavior or sends lewd photos or videos, the other person threatens to disseminate the images unless a ransom is paid.
CrimeStoppers and Honolulu Police Department are advising the public not to comply with such requests and issued a news release today.
Anyone with information about such incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
