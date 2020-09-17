comscore Bioenergy firm asks Hawaii Supreme Court to vacate Public Utilities Commission decision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bioenergy firm asks Hawaii Supreme Court to vacate Public Utilities Commission decision

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC, whose renewable energy project on the Big Island was rejected twice in the past two months by the state Public Utilities Commission, filed a petition Wednesday with the Hawaii Supreme Court requesting that the state agency be ordered to vacate its decision. Read more

Previous Story
Corrections and clarifications

Scroll Up