Law to protect officials ‘a tremendous step forward’

A new law that allows courts to prohibit persons who are convicted of assaulting or threatening sports officials from attending similar events for up to a year is being hailed as “a tremendous step forward.”

Hawaii State Basketball Officials Association President Thomas Yoshida said there had never been a law in Hawaii specifically to help protect sports officials and, “this is a clear first step.”

Senate Bill 2616, introduced by Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz (D, Mililani Mauka, Wahiawa), was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. David Ige.

Officials have sought penalties specific to attacks on sports officials for more than 15 years saying surveys by the National Association of Sports Officials show that half of the states have had some form of assault legislation, civil statutes or supportive resolutions protecting officials.

Two bills in the Legislature aimed to change that and testimony from sports groups said “referee abuse” has been the main reason for a shortage of qualified officials in several sports.

Dela Cruz said, “Talking with sports officials it was felt we needed to ensure a safer environment. It is not always easy to get officials, the pay is (minimal) and a lot of these people do it because they love the sport. So, we wanted to make sure we can continue to have people who dedicate themselves to helping to perpetuate the sports and not have to fear the negative (incidents) that have occurred over the last several years.”

Hawaii High School Athletic Association Executive Secretary Chris Chun said in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, “Officials have increasingly faced threats and bodily injury performing their responsibilities. This is the number one reason why new officials choose not to return after their first season.”

Chun noted that a month after the measure was introduced an official was assaulted at the HHSAA State Wrestling Championships and others came down from the stands crossing a security barrier.

Stronger penalties had been proposed but after several years of not getting traction in the Legislature, Dela Cruz said the measure that emerged, “Was a consensus that everybody could agree with and was a step in the right direction to deal with the situation.”

With the new law, Yoshida said, “It will really help in the recruitment. Now, there is some form of protection when we’re trying to do the best job that we can out on the floor or the field. I think it is an example of appreciation.”