4 coronavirus cases found among 373 tests for UH Athletic Department

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

Out of 373 coronavirus tests conducted for the University of Hawaii athletic department, there have been four positive results to date, the school’s Board of Regents was told today.

The information came in a report from the Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics’ chairman, Simeon Acoba, to the full Board.

UH athletic director David Matlin said earlier that the cost of the testing, approximately $40,000, was covered through fundraising and donations.

UH has said that two of the positive cases came from people in the women’s basketball program but has not said where the remainder were from.

