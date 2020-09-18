Driver licensing clerk in Wahiawa contracts coronavirus

The city’s Department of Customer Services said today that a licensing clerk has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee, who is now under self-quarantine, works at the Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center, which has been closed to the public for in-person visits since Aug. 27.

There was no exposure to the public through this confirmed positive case.

The employee was last at work on Wednesday. Wahiawa Driver Licensing has been closed in support of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s stay-at-home orders, which are in effect through Wednesday.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of our employees as well the public as we prepare to reopen.”