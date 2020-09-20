2 men rescued in the waters off Spitting Caves

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department personnel rescued two men from the waters off Spitting Caves today.

Shayne Enright, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Safety spokeswoman, said the 911 call came in about 3:45 p.m. for the men who were in their 20s.

“They jumped off the cliff side and were unable to get back to the rocks to climb out. HFD secured the men in the water and Ocean Safety brought the two to shore safely,” Enright said in a statement. “They did not require medical attention. They did tell officials they had been drinking alcohol before they jumped.”