This week's synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV.

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 31

6:40 p.m. today

Now that Tae-hee knows about Se-jun, Na-young tells Tae-hee that she won’t be coming home. Tae-hee goes to Jae-ho’s place to take this up with Se-jun’s family, threatening a lawsuit unless she comes back home.

Episode 32

7:45 p.m. today

So-hee goes to the gym to find Mr. Muscleman. She tries to return his present, but he refuses saying it’s a gift. Se-hee receives a package from her mother-in-law with a letter.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 33-34

7:45 p.m. Monday

Soon-nam tells Yu-min about Se-hee’s involvement in the fraud case. Hwa-ran meets up with an investor to scheme. Sun-ju gives ­Yu-min an ultimatum to choose either his child or Hwang Ryong Group. ­Bong-chul finds his chance to push Yu-min out. Yu-min finds out that Soon-nam has taken Joon-young away.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Soon-nam is kidnapped and Joon-young is taken away. Se-hee finds out who is behind it all. Yu-min goes down on his knees asking Sun-ju to let him keep his daughter. This enrages ­Se-hee.

“Alice”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

In pursuit of a time traveler, Jin-gyeom asks Tae-yi to analyze the time card that once belonged to his mom. Meanwhile, Min-hyuk and Alice agents attack Jin-gyeom to retrieve the time card.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-yi agrees to analyze the time traveler’s card while she and Jin-gyeom grow closer. Meanwhile, Jin-gyeom encounters Seok Oh-won, who resembles his mother’s suspected murderer 10 years ago.

“Do You Like Brahms?”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Friday

The story of Chae Song-ah, a 29-year-old music major whose dreams and pursuit of love are out of reach. It’s a modern-day retelling of Brahms’ love story, but the players are Joon-young, Jung-kyung and Song-ah.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Saturday

After a very striking first meeting, Song-ah and Joon-young keep crossing paths. Song-ah asks Joon-young to play Schumann’s “Traumerei” as Jung-kyung and Hyun-ho listen. She later realizes Joon-young does not play Brahms’ music.

