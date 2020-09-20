On the Scene: Samantha Neyland

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Samantha Neyland was born while her father was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. She’d lived in several states, and in Spain and Japan, by the time her dad was transferred to Hawaii.

Neyland entered her first pageant — Miss Teen Hawaii United States — on a whim. She didn’t win, but set her sights higher and won the title of Miss Hawaii Teen USA in 2013 during her senior year at Moanalua High School. Neyland returned to pageant competition in 2019. She was crowned Miss Hawaii USA last November.

Ten months later, Neyland is preparing to compete for the title of Miss USA in Memphis, Tenn., in November; the televised part of the competition will air Nov. 9. She is also leading the “Hawaii for Juneteenth” campaign to have Juneteenth, the quintessential African American holiday, observed in Hawaii. Hawaii is one of only three states in the United States that does not do so.

Neyland is celebrating her 25th birthday today.

To provide context for any readers who don’t know this, Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, and the announcement on June 19, 1865, that the Civil War was over and all slaves were free. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863, had freed all slaves within the Confederate States of America, but emancipation could not be enforced until Union forces occupied the South — and it did not apply to slaves in states that had remained in the Union. So slavery officially ended with the ratification of the 13th Amendment in December 1865, but Juneteenth has been celebrated as marking the end of slavery for 155 years. How did “Hawaii for Juneteenth” get started?

It was this year, right around Juneteenth, when I realized that Hawaii had not recognized the day. To me it’s about more than Juneteenth (the day), it’s about acknowledging the history of our nation, and also honoring the fact that Hawaii has always been in the forefront of fighting racial injustice. This is something that we should be proud of.

Are you asking for adding a paid state holiday to the calendar or having Juneteenth replace one we already have?

We’re not advocating for a paid day off. We’re just asking for a calendar date. It really is that simple. Put this on the state calendar.

Do you do anything special for Juneteenth?

I look at it as a day to educate myself.

What would you be doing if we weren’t living with the pandemic?

I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to adapt to the situation and really make the most of it. I’ve been on Zoom calls working with Council member (Tommy) Waters’ office to promote Ballot Measure 2, which will be on the ballot this coming election and which would allow for the creation of a youth commission.

How do you do all the things contestants normally need to do when preparing for a pageant?

I am not leaving my house because if I get the virus I’m not allowed to compete, but I just did a workout. I’m naturally pretty lean, so for me it’s about having muscle definition. I never want to be too skinny or promote an unhealthy body image. It’s important to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Looking into the future, what would you like to be doing in 2030?

Right now I’m getting my certification as a life coach. I love working in entertainment, and right now I make most of my money as an actress and as a model. But really I’d like to make a difference and help other people. So ultimately, I want to be happy and I want to make other people happy.