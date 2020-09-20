comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 20, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 20, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SHARON AOKI While on vacation in the beginning of March, Aiea resident George Aoki spotted the Kahiko — Roots of Hawaii shop at the Markis Mall near the Fukuoka Dome in Fukuoka, Japan.

    COURTESY SHARON AOKI

    While on vacation in the beginning of March, Aiea resident George Aoki spotted the Kahiko — Roots of Hawaii shop at the Markis Mall near the Fukuoka Dome in Fukuoka, Japan.

  • COURTESY CHAD AYSON Originally from Kalihi, Chad Ayson, Miho Ayson, Kei-Keilana Ayson and Kia-Kiana Ayson left their hearts in Hawaii when they moved to Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. The couple runs an English conversation school called Ohana English School (Ohana Eikaiwa).

    COURTESY CHAD AYSON

    Originally from Kalihi, Chad Ayson, Miho Ayson, Kei-Keilana Ayson and Kia-Kiana Ayson left their hearts in Hawaii when they moved to Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. The couple runs an English conversation school called Ohana English School (Ohana Eikaiwa).

  • COURTESY KIP ANDERSON While at the Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Va., Alana Anderson discovered the Poke It Up restaurant in March 2018.

    COURTESY KIP ANDERSON

    While at the Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Va., Alana Anderson discovered the Poke It Up restaurant in March 2018.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 13, 2020

Scroll Up