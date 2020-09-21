Big Isle firefighters spend weekend battling 3,500-acre brushfire in Kau

An estimated 3,500 acres have burned so far due to a large brush fire that erupted Saturday night near Kaalualu Bay in Kau, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 8 p.m. Saturday and arrived about 40 minutes later to find the blaze was quickly spreading due to strong, east-northeast winds. South Point Road remained closed as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Due to the remote nature of the brush fire, private bulldozers were used to cut fire lines around it. Firefighters deployed ground units, along with volunteer units to control flareups along its flanks, and conducted sea water drops using HFD Choppers 1 and 2.

By Sunday evening, an estimated 3,500 acres had burned, the department said, but the fire was 90% contained. The acreage burned belongs to various property owners.

No injuries were reported, and several ranch buildings were saved, along with several horses and cattle.

Estimated damages are unknown.