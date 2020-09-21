comscore Horseman takes ride on Chicago expressway, tying up traffic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Horseman takes ride on Chicago expressway, tying up traffic

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Adam Hollingsworth, the Dreadhead Cowboy, rides his horse down the local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway with motorcycles and motorists to support Kids Lives Matter, today.

CHICAGO >> A man who calls himself the “Dread Head Cowboy” was taken into custody after riding his horse on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway during the height of evening rush hour today.

Adam Hollingsworth was escorted by a phalanx of motorcyclists as he rode his horse on the southbound lanes of the expressway, sometimes at a gallop, for several miles. On a Facebook Live feed while he was riding, Hollingsworth said he wanted everyone to know kids lives matter.

“Until kids’ lives matter, nothing else matters,” he said.

Hollingsworth’s ride resulted in extensive delays on the expressway, with traffic backed up for miles. He was taken into custody by Illinois State Police after he rode up an exit ramp. His horse was taken away in a Chicago Police Mounted Patrol horse trailer.

A state police spokesman didn’t have information on what charges may be filed against Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth has been making appearances in various Chicago neighborhoods to promote participation in the U.S. census. He has also made appearances at protests that occurred in the wake of the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

