Maui Fire Department says woman, 61, bitten by shark near Kihei

The Maui Fire Department today reported that a 61-year-old woman was bitten by a shark in Kihei.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said she was swimming 120 yards off Charlie Young beach at 11 a.m. today when she encountered what she believes was a shark.

The woman said she did not see the shark, but felt a bite, DLNR said in a news release.

The woman sustained multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to her shoulder, but managed to get to shore on her own, MFD said.

Ocean Safety and fire personnel treated the woman, and she was taken by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center, with non-life threatening injuries.

Ocean Safety personnel posted warning signs in the area, and urged the public to keep out of the water.

The signs have been posted from North Kalama Park to the Kihei Boat Ramp, warning people to stay out until an all-clear is given, DLNR said. Warning signs remain in place until noon the day after a potential shark incident, following a survey by state and county officials of the area, DLNR said.

Ocean Safety will be patrolling the area on watercraft, MFD said.

Ocean conditions today were calm with overcast skies.