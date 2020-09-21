NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The following are players with Hawaii ties who were on active rosters on Sunday. Read more

University of Hawaii

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made one assisted special teams tackle against the Chargers.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted twice for a 43.5 average, including a long of 48 yards and another placed at the Vikings’ 2 that set up a safety by DeForest Buckner.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Started and was the team’s second-leading tackler with three solo stops and three assists against the Packers.

Kahuku

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was on the active roster but did not record any statistics against the Falcons.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Played but did not record any statistics against the Chiefs.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Started and recorded two assisted tackles and a special teams solo tackle against the Bills.

Lahainaluna

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Was on the active roster but did not play against the Colts.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was not active against the Steelers.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded 11/2 sacks, including a safety against the Vikings. His statistics included one solo tackle, two assisted tackles, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries. His sack totals were for minus-9 yards.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Connected on all his kicks — three field goals and an extra point against the Ravens. His long FG was for 45 yards.

Saint Louis

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Recorded three tackles, two assists, a sack for a loss of 10 yards, two quarterback hurries and a pass defensed against the Broncos.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Played but did not record any statistics against the Jaguars.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard against the Rams.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was active but did not play against the Bills.