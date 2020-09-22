Honolulu Hale to be lit in white to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today he has ordered Honolulu Hale to be lit in white from Wednesday to Friday in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, a women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at the age of 87 at her home in Washington. She will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with her casket on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court’s steps.

The Caldwell administration said white was chosen because it represents light, openness, fairness and hope, all of which Justice Ginsburg represented in abundance.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg forever changed the United States of America for the better,” said Caldwell in a statement. “She did this by fighting for equality for all, and by standing up for the rights of both women and men. For decades she was well known in the legal community, but in her later years became a cultural icon. I can think of no one more deserving of our respect, and our admiration for her decades of work for our country and community.”