Sunny, clear skies for Hawaii’s first day of fall

On the first day of fall, moderate, easterly trades are expected to prevail across the Hawaiian isles, forecasters said, with a few showers mainly over the windward side tonight.

High clouds that previously dimmed the sun cleared away overnight, bringing mostly sunny, blue skies this morning. Autumn arrived at 3:31 a.m. in Hawaii today.

The National Weather Service notes an area of showery, low clouds about 300 miles to the east of the islands, which are the remnants of Tropical Storm Karina. As the clouds approach the isles, wetter weather is expected midweek, especially over Hawaii island.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny and breezy, with scattered windward showers, and highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to become partly cloudy, with lows from 72 to 77 degrees.

Trades are expected to maintain speeds of 15 to 20 mph today and tonight and through most of the work week.

Surf on all shores is expected to remain below advisory levels — at 1 to 3 feet for north, west and east shores today, and bumping up to 2 to 4 feet for north and east shores on Wednesday.

On south shores, surf remains at 3 to 5 feet through Wednesday.

Forecasters say a long period, north-northwest swell will boost surf along north shores, peaking below advisory levels Wednesday night or Thursday. Increasing trades will also boost surf along east shores, but are expected to subside over the weekend.

A high of 93 degrees in Kahului on Monday, the last day of summer, matched a previous one set in 2018.

Tropical Storm Lowell this morning strengthened slightly, and at 8 a.m. was located about 2,200 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Lowell had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west, northwest at 13 mph.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.