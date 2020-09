Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the hiring of three new directors. Read more

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the hiring of three new directors.

>> LeeAnn Silva will serve as director of asset management for Queen Emma Land Co. Silva has spent most of her career serving Native Hawaiian youth at Lili‘uokalani Trust and Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate.

>> Julie Kathman has been named director of maternal health, perinatal and pediatrics at The Queen’s Medical Center. She joined QHS in 2019 as a nurse researcher with the Queen Emma Nursing Institute. She also has served as an assistant professor and director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Kristina Clark was hired as director of clinical education at The Queen’s Medical Center. She has more than 20 years of experience working in health care systems in the U.S. and Canada.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.