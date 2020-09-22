comscore Television and radio - Sept. 22, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Sept. 22, 2020

On the air
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
MLB: Phillies at Nationals 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Phillies at Nationals noon MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 12:30 p.m. ESPN 21/224 74
MLB: Rangers at Diamondbacks 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Angels at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Athletics at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Athletics at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. ESPN 21/224 74
KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
Lakers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS
Lynx vs. Storm 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Sun vs. Aces 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
Payne’s Valley Cup 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Est. de Merida vs. Nacional 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
L.D.U. Quito vs. Sao Paulo 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
Roland Garros qual. round 1 midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros qual. round 2 0 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
KBO: KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Angels at Padres 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Angels at Padres 10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Marlins/Braves or Cups/Pirates 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Cardinals at Royals 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Athletics at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Athletics at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO: KIA Tigers at KT Wiz 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
Eastern, G4: Celtics vs. Heat 2:30 p.m. ESPN 21/224 74
HOCKEY: NHL PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
Western, G3: Lightning vs. Stars 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Defensa y Justicia vs. Club Olimpia 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Club Guarani vs. Esportiva Palmeiras 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
CR Vasco da Gama vs. Botafogo de Futebol 2:20 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
Roland Garros qual. round 2 (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 12:30 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Athletics at Dodgers 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Rockies at Giants 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Stars 1:45 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Athletics at Dodgers 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Heat 2 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM

