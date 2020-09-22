Television and radio – Sept. 22, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Phillies at Nationals
|9 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Phillies at Nationals
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Rangers at Diamondbacks
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Angels at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Athletics at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Athletics at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
|Lakers vs. Nuggets
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS
|Lynx vs. Storm
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Sun vs. Aces
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Payne’s Valley Cup
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Est. de Merida vs. Nacional 12:05 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|L.D.U. Quito vs. Sao Paulo 2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Roland Garros qual. round 1
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros qual. round 2
|0 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|KBO: KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Angels at Padres
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Angels at Padres
|10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Marlins/Braves or Cups/Pirates
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Cardinals at Royals
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Athletics at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Athletics at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|KBO: KIA Tigers at KT Wiz
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
|Eastern, G4: Celtics vs. Heat
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|HOCKEY: NHL PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
|Western, G3: Lightning vs. Stars
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Defensa y Justicia vs. Club Olimpia
|12:05 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
|1:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Club Guarani vs. Esportiva Palmeiras
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|CR Vasco da Gama vs. Botafogo de Futebol
|2:20 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Roland Garros qual. round 2 (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays
|12:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Athletics at Dodgers
|2:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Nuggets
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Rockies at Giants
|3:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Stars
|1:45 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Athletics at Dodgers
|2:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Heat
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.