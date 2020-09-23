Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island through 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service today issued a flood advisory for Hawaii island, effective through 6 p.m.

At about 3 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Hilo was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hilo, Paauilo, Kukuihaele, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Hawaiian Acres and Pohakuloa Camp.

Officials warn the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The public should also be aware that rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.

Forecasters said an area of enhanced moisture will result in passing showers through tonight, mostly on the windward and mauka sides. Most of it is expected to pass south of the state, but some of it brought showers to the east end of the state today, with some of this moisture expected to move across central and eastern isles tonight.