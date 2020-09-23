One lane of Pali Highway closed at Kamehameha Highway due to water service line repair

One lane of Pali Highway remains closed this morning as Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews work on a service line leak at the Pali Golf Course entrance.

At about 8:30 a.m., BWS alerted motorists of the closure of the far left lane of Pali Highway turning on to Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe bound. The lane reopens after the golf course entrance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to drive with extreme caution.

BWS crews will set up a water wagon at the nearby Hawaii Pacific University campus, which will be without service during the repair.