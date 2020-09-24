comscore Woman, 46, rescued near Makapuu Lighthouse after suffering heat exhaustion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 46, rescued near Makapuu Lighthouse after suffering heat exhaustion

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:15 pm

A female bicyclist was rescued this morning at approximately 11:35 a.m. by Honolulu firefighters near Makapuu Lighthouse, Honolulu Emergency Services reported.

The bicyclist, 46, was suffering from apparent heat exhaustion, said Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Paramedics treated and transported the woman to a hospital in serious condition.

