Honolulu firefighters battle 3-alarm brush fire near University of Hawaii at Manoa

Honolulu Fire Department crews are battling a three-alarm brush fire on Waahila Ridge above the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The blaze was reported around 11 a.m. today.
Although smoke is filling the skies above Manoa, authorities informed UH its campus was not immediately threatened due to favorable winds, spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said.
Firefighters are situated between the active flames and the campus, he added. The Honolulu Police Department and UH security staff are also on scene.
HECO reported that 590 customers in Manoa have lost power.
The UH-Manoa campus is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19. UH sent a bulletin to all students and staff to avoid East West Road and Maile Way on campus.
