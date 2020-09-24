2 men on trial in Hawaii for allegedly conspiring to distribute LSD

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two men are on trial for allegedly conspiring to distribute LSD in Hawaii. Read more

Two men are on trial for allegedly conspiring to distribute LSD in Hawaii.

Trevor Keegan, described as the “cook” and “chemist” for the controlled substance, is accused of conspiring with a “middle man” identified as Austin White in selling the drug in Hawaii — in particular to members of the military — according to a criminal complaint filed with the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii.

Keegan and White were arrested in May.

The complaint states that Keegan described himself on his Facebook account as an “extract tech” at the state Department of Health’s Disease outbreak Control Division, although the department has denied employing him.

“First, DOH does not have a position title like that, and second, (there has been) no employee at Disease Outbreak Control or State Laboratories Division with that name in the last year-(plus),” DOH spokeswoman Janice Okubo said in an email.

The complaint, filed on April 30, states that investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. The U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations was provided information about the drug deals in September of last year.

An agent went undercover and contacted White, eventually making four deals between December and March to purchase LSD, altogether buying over $4,000 worth of “paper blotter tabs” and “ingestible gummies.”

About $1,400 worth of the product the agent purchased was confirmed to contain LSD at the time of the complaint, although the complaint said $2,500 in paper blotter tabs, which were being tested at the time, were “of the same likeness” as those that were found to have LSD.

The complaint alleges that White was advertising the LSD using Snapchat. The undercover agent contacted White in December and bought from him using the social media platform.

The agent made three deals with White, spending between $200 and $900 each time.

On March 18, prior to the fourth dealing, the agent recorded White allegedly saying it would be “easy” for his supply source, who White allegedly said “works in chemistry” and “makes his own stuff,” referring to Keegan.

On March 20, the agent met with White at an undisclosed location in Hawaii to buy $2,500 worth of paper blotter tabs. White allegedly brought along Keegan during the meet.

White allegedly met up with the agent and identified a nearby vehicle occupied by one person — who was later identified as Keegan — to be the “source of supply.”

White retrieved the tabs from the vehicle and sold them to the agent.

Both men were arrested but released in May after each paid a $50,000 bail.

White will continue his preliminary hearing today, while Keegan’s next hearing is on Oct. 20, when he is expected to plead guilty.