Kaneohe cemetery expansion plan wins approval | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaneohe cemetery expansion plan wins approval

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Hawaiian Memorial Park cemetery in Kaneohe opened in 1958 and currently has 79,000 plots. All but 4,500 plots have been sold, though only 41,000 are occupied.

The largest funeral and cemetery service company in the world will be allowed to expand Hawaiian Memorial Park in Kaneohe under a state decision Wednesday. Read more

