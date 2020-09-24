Hawaii gets pledge from hard thrower

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s call to arms has been answered by a hard-throwing pitcher.

Cal Barna, a right-hander from Piedmont (Calif.) High, has accepted a 2021 offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

“That’s my future home,” said Barna, who pledged to put his commitment in writing on Nov. 11, the first day of the NCAA signing period for baseball prospects.

Barna is the ’Bows’ eighth commitment for the 2021 class. Barna is 6 feet 3, 185 pounds, and launcher of a four-seam fastball that clocks at 93 mph.

Barna is a self-made pitcher who has made the adjustment from Piedmont’s starting catcher and football team’s No. 1 quarterback.

A year ago, Barna weighed about 155 pounds and threw a fastball that topped at 76 mph. He then signed up for the 90MPH Formula, a training program designed by Dr. Josh Heenan to boost a pitcher’s strength and productivity without stressing the elbow. In 14 months, Barna increased his bench press from 135 pounds to 155 pounds. In the reverse lunge — a squat-based movement in which one foot is placed behind the other — he increased the weights carried on a bar resting on his shoulder from 65 pounds to 315 pounds.

He also cut out soda, limited snacks, and increased his protein intake.

The results of those workouts were evident in January, when he threw an 84-mph pitch. Eight days later, he hit 88 mph. “The work started to kick in,” Barna said. “Maybe I should give this pitching thing a go.”

During the pandemic-abbreviated season, he remained as the starting catcher. His pop — the time between a pitch hitting his mitt and his throw hitting an infielder’s glove at second base — was an exceptional 1.8 seconds. But when his velocity increased to 91 mph in bullpen sessions in March, he then decided to make the full-time move to pitcher. He pitched well in tournaments this past summer.

Barna said he is debating whether to play football this coming season or focus fully on baseball. His district’s football season begins in January and ends two days before the start of the baseball season in March. In the past, he said, he used football to get stronger for baseball.

For now, he is mastering a five-pitch repertoire. In addition to the four-seam fastball, he throws a 91-mph sinker, a low-70s curve with movement, a slider in the high 70s, and change-up in the low 80s. He also looks forward to signing day.

“They wanted me there for who I was just as much as what I could provide,” Barna said. “I love the coaches. They saw how hard I worked, how much work I put in, and my work ethic. I’m excited. They’re giving me an opportunity. I’m so glad to be part of the University of Hawaii soon.”