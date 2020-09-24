comscore Hawaii gets pledge from hard thrower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii gets pledge from hard thrower

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s call to arms has been answered by a hard-throwing pitcher. Read more

Previous Story
Rays clinch first AL East title in 10 years

Scroll Up