HFD returns to battle persistent Manoa brush fire on Friday

Honolulu Fire Department personnel returned on Friday to continue battling a wildland brush fire that broke out Thursday along Manoa’s Waahila Ridge near the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, threatening structures and residences and causing Hawaiian Electric to shut off power for a time to about 600 homes.

Five HFD units staffed with 23 personnel continued firefighting ground operations supplemented by aerial water drops from HFD’s Air 1 and a helicopter from the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, HFD Captain Jeff Roache reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

“This incident is ongoing,” Roache said in a statement. “Operations will continue until sunset, with the possibility of overnight fire watch.”

Conditions will be reassessed at first light Saturday, he said, adding that no injuries and no property loss had been reported, but power was still shut down to the area and Hawaiian Electric was continuing to monitor the threat to electric lines and equipment in the area and would restore power “as soon as it is safe to do so.”