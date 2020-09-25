Kailua-Kona man, 44, charged with sex assault of a minor, drug offenses

Hawaii island police have charged a 44-year-old Kailua-Kona man with first-degree sex assault involving a minor and drug offenses after following up on an anonymous report.

Police arrested Waynerichard Ho on Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant on his home, where they recovered 7.6 grams of dried marijuana and 7.6 grams of a marijuana concentrate. Ho was arrested later that day after he turned himself in.

Detectives from the Juvenile Aid Section honed in on Ho after investigating an anonymous report of a sex assault involving a minor that occurred in early January in the Kailua-Kona area.

In addition to sex assault in the first degree, Ho is charged with promotion of a harmful drug in the second degree, and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree.

Ho’s bail was set at $15,250 and he was released on bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct, 22 at Kona District Court.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Kevin Brodie at 326-4646 ext. 304 or at kevin.brodie@hawaiicounty.gov.