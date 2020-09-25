Man, 21, dies after fiery head-on collision in Ewa Beach

A fiery two-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Ewa Beach left one man dead and another in critical condition.

At about 11 p.m., a 21-year-old man driving at high speed northbound on Fort Weaver Road lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole in the center median, police said. The vehicle then rolled over several times before entering the road’s southbound lanes and colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Ewa Beach man.

The 21-year-old man was partially ejected from his vehicle and pulled from the wreckage as it was engulfed in flames.

Emergency Medical Services said paramedics treated and transported both men to the hospital — the 53-year-old man in serious condition and the 21-year-old man in critical condition — but the younger man later died.

Although speed appears to be a contributing factor, it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors to the collision, police said.

This is the 39th traffic fatality of the year compared to 40 at the same time in 2019.

An investigation is ongoing.